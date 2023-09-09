All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Premier League star at centre of £38m summer transfer 'considering swapping England for Scotland'

Newcastle United forward Harvey Barnes is considering switching international allegiance from England to Scotland, it has been claimed.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 9th Sep 2023, 21:22 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 21:34 BST
 Comment
Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring on his Newcastle debut against Aston Villa. (Photo by IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images)Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring on his Newcastle debut against Aston Villa. (Photo by IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Harvey Barnes celebrates after scoring on his Newcastle debut against Aston Villa. (Photo by IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old is eligible to play for Scotland through his grandparents and while he has turned down Scottish advances in the past, according to The Times, he is now open to the prospect of receiving a call-up to Steve Clarke's squad.

Barnes has represented England at every age group from U-18 through to senior level, but his solitary senior cap came in a friendly - a substitute appearance against Wales in October 2020 - meaning the door has not closed on a switch to Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An injury ruined his hopes of earning an England call-up for the delayed Euro 2020 and he has since fallen out of the international picture having failed to make Gareth Southgate's provisional squad of 55 for the 2022 World Cup.

Newcastle paid Leicester City a reported fee of £38m for Barnes in the summer after he scored 45 goals in 187 appearances for the Foxes, who were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season. He also scored on his Magpies debut in the 5-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Another Newcastle player with ties to England, midfielder Elliot Anderson, was called up by Scotland for the first time last week but withdrew from the squad with an injury before Friday’s 3-0 win over Cyprus.

Scotland are on the cusp of securing a place at Euro 2024 in Germany next summer after winning all five of their qualifiers to date and could seal their place on Tuesday if the match between Norway and Georgia in Oslo ends in a draw.

Related topics:ScotlandElliot AndersonEnglandPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedSteve ClarkeWales
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.