Player ratings: How Dundee United shaped up for AZ Alkmaar visit with Kilmarnock draw

United handed competitive debuts in the Tangerine to Craig Sibbald, Steven Fletcher, Mark Birighitti as well as Glenn Middleton off the bench but Ash Taylor’s late equaliser saved a point for the home side at Rugby Park.

Dylan Levitt gave the visitors a half-time advantage, smashing the opener past Sam Walker two minutes from the break, but they couldn’t add to it before falling to ten men.

Ian Harkes was red-carded by Willie Collum for two bookable offences – the first a silly caution for knocking the ball away from the goalkeeper in the act of punting a clearance forward.

He’ll be suspended for the forthcoming domestic match but first on the Arabs’ agenda is AZ Alkmaar and the UEFA Europa Conference.

Here’s how the players shaped up for their European campaign as they opened their cinch Premiership account in Ayrshire.

1. Mark Birighitti - 7 Australian goalkeeper stood up well on his debut - sometimes literally - to keep out Killie and Liam Polworth in particular. Good second half stop too but no chance with late equaliser. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Liam Smith - 6 Tough shift in first half with McInroy, mcKenzie and Shaw trying to get behind - but only with limited success. Linked well with Holding midfielder to build from the back and cutback vital for United's opener. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Charlie Mulgrew - 7 Close witha first-half free-kick but spurned another few. Held the defence together as Shaw and Lafferty pulled them in different directions. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Ryan Edwards - 6 Slack pass in first half straight to Shaw could have been punished by Polworth but wasn't. Put boy on line in an often physical battle with Kyle Lafferty. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales