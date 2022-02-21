Why fifth place in Pinatar Cup remains important for Scotland striker Martha Thomas

Pedro Martinez Losa’s defending champions may have relinquished their title after an opening day defeat to Wales, but can finish in fifth-place by building on the weekend win and repeating World Cup qualifier wins, home and away, over familiar opponents on Tuesday.

Goals from Thomas and Abi Harrison sent Slovakia into the seventh-place play-off of the eight team tournament which will be won by either Belgium or Russia and the forward is hoping to boost her chances in forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Spain in April.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She told the SFA: “I’m very proud to play for my country and I want to do it as often as I can, for as long as I can.

Martha Thomas is pressured by Slovakia's Diana Lemešová during the Pinatar Cup match between Scotland and Slovakia. (Photo by Jose Breton / SNS Group)

“We have some important games coming up and everyone wants to be involved, so no-one will be taking the game against Hungary lightly.”