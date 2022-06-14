One stand-out, but two 5s: Scotland player ratings in thumping win over Armenia

Scotland's Stuart Armstrong, right, celebrates with Che Adams after scoring his side's first goal against Armenia.

Craig Gordon - Exposed for the opening goal but the goalkeeper pulled off several good saves on his 70th Scotland appearance. 7

Scott McTominay - Had his hands full early on in the back three but played some decent balls forward. 6

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant Hanley - Looked favourite to win the ball as he came across to sweep but misjudged and stumbled to allow Armenia to take the lead. Endured a tough opening half hour. 5

Jack Hendry - Did not look particularly comfortable on the left side of the back three, although he made a goal-saving challenge on the ground. 5

Nathan Patterson - First start since ankle surgery and the Everton player can be satisfied with his performance, which featured an assist. 6

Billy Gilmour - Forced a decent save and looked tidy in possession. 6

Callum McGregor - The Celtic midfielder showed little sign of fatigue on his 63rd appearance of the season and 29th birthday, racing back to stop a dangerous break at one stage. 7

Greg Taylor - Took time to settle but delivered some decent crosses and forced a save. 6

Stuart Armstrong - Two brilliantly-taken goals and an assist, the midfielder provided real attacking thrust. 9

John McGinn - The stand-in captain took his goal well and generally carried a threat. 7

Che Adams - Threatened twice from long range in the first half and appeared more confident in possession after curling home on the counter-attack. 7

Substitutes