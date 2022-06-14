One stand-out, but two 5s: Scotland player ratings in thumping win over Armenia

Craig Gordon - Exposed for the opening goal but the goalkeeper pulled off several good saves on his 70th Scotland appearance. 7
Scott McTominay - Had his hands full early on in the back three but played some decent balls forward. 6
Grant Hanley - Looked favourite to win the ball as he came across to sweep but misjudged and stumbled to allow Armenia to take the lead. Endured a tough opening half hour. 5
Jack Hendry - Did not look particularly comfortable on the left side of the back three, although he made a goal-saving challenge on the ground. 5
Nathan Patterson - First start since ankle surgery and the Everton player can be satisfied with his performance, which featured an assist. 6
Billy Gilmour - Forced a decent save and looked tidy in possession. 6
Callum McGregor - The Celtic midfielder showed little sign of fatigue on his 63rd appearance of the season and 29th birthday, racing back to stop a dangerous break at one stage. 7
Greg Taylor - Took time to settle but delivered some decent crosses and forced a save. 6
Stuart Armstrong - Two brilliantly-taken goals and an assist, the midfielder provided real attacking thrust. 9
John McGinn - The stand-in captain took his goal well and generally carried a threat. 7
Che Adams - Threatened twice from long range in the first half and appeared more confident in possession after curling home on the counter-attack. 7
Substitutes
David Turnbull, Lewis Ferguson and Anthony Ralston helped continue Scotland's dominance of possession after being introduced in the 64th minute. Jacob Brown got a run-out and Allan Campbell came close to a late debut goal. 6