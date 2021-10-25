Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United 'considering future of manager' after Liverpool defeat

The Old Trafford club were overwhelmed 5-0 at home by their fierce rivals, putting even more pressure on Solskjaer, whose tenure at the club is under intense scrutiny.
United, who currently sit seventh in the English Premier League and are eight points off the summit after just nine games, appointed the Norwegian in 2018, firstly on a caretaker basis before handing him a three-year contract in March 2019 after overseeing an upturn in fortunes.
However, the club is languishing some way behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea and on a poor run of form which includes five defeats in their past nine matches, United’s director are now weighing up whether to pull the trigger on the 48-year-old.
United’s players were given a day off on Monday after the galling performance against Jurgen Klopp’s men, with reports suggesting that the squad were holed up in Old Trafford for up to two hours after full-time as the staff discussed the current predicament.
The Manchester Evening News reported on Monday that the club’s hierarchy were considering Solskjaer’s position, while rumours of an emergency board meetings surfaced on social media.
In the wake of the defeat by Liverpool, Solskjaer maintained that the club could still succeed under his stewardship. “I do believe in myself, I do believe that I am getting close to what I want with the club,” he said. “I've got to keep strong and I do believe in what we've been doing, the coaching staff, the players."