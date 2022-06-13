Nottingham Forest award caps topsy-turvy week for Scotland defender Scott McKenna

The up and down nature of the former Aberdeen defender’s fortunes continued while the defender was with Steve Clarke and the Scotland squad in Armenia for the final international match of the 2021-22 campaign.

In absentia McKenna was voted as the 2021-22 UK Meds Player of the Season at his club after playing 51 times for Forest in their return to the top flight.

The 25-year-old contributed to the second best defensive record in the English Championship, and scored twice – as well as hitting the second in Scotlan’s 2-0 win over Amrenia at Hampden last week, his 25th cap for his country.

Now though the defender’s attention turns to events in Yerevan where Scotland meet Armenia again seekingthree more points in the Nations league section after a 3-0 thrashing by Republic of Ireland on Saturday.