"Not my job to steward fans" says Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass as late winner sparks pitch invasion at Livingston

Aberdeen fans invade the pitch after Jack MacKenzie's late winner clinched a 2-1 victory at Livingston (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Jack MacKenzie’s speculative effort was dropped into his goal by Max Stryjek and the Aberdeen fans behind him could not contain themselves. It has been a long time since Scottish football has seen such scenes. The ‘keeper error gifted Aberdeen a 2-1 win. Teddy Jenks scored Aberdeen’s equaliser on his debut after former Pittodrie player Bruce Anderson headed Livingston in front.

“I think it shows what it means, people have had their emotions pent up across the country,” said Glass. “I’m pleased they were given that opportunity to show their backing. You could feel it and it did drive the team on. With the performance level the fans could feel there was something coming. Supporters drive players on and I think you’ll see better games because they are back. I can’t wait for places to be full every week.

"You don't want people to come on the pitch, but I think there's pent-up frustration and emotion,” he added. “It's not up to me to steward the fans. All we can do is put something on the pitch and hope they are delighted to see it. That's really all I can say on it. It's not for me to police and keep people in the stands or have enough stewards around."

Glass was delighted at the outcome after his side were second best for long periods of the match. He made six changes to the team that won 3-2 in Iceland against Breidablik on Thursday night. The manager said he was conscious of the energy-sapping elements of that trip rather than resting players with this week’s second leg in mind.

“A couple had knocks,” he said. “We’re not good enough to be clever. It’s about getting the best out of the players.“It’s important to be patient with the players who haven’t played. You have to show a level of patience as staff not to make changes at half-time (when Aberdeen were 1-0 down). It was important to be tolerant of our levels in the first half. The players got the rewards for their work.”