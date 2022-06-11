'Not best player individually': Armenia turn up heat on Scotland as Khoren Bayramyan makes claim over Andy Robertson

“We’re now playing in the B League, which is a new level of league for us, and against teams like Ireland and Scotland we’re playing football where we are not taking too many risks,” said the Rostov player, despite the 1-0 home success over the Republic a week-and-a-half ago. “Now, as we’ve seen Scotland, we will try to play in the way where we can harm them. We know how to play against Scotland now. We’re going to feel better about ourselves and will play with more confidence. Scotland should find they have difficulties playing in the hot weather like it has been recently in Yerevan. But not only the weather can be a factor helping us in these games. I hope the fans will help to move us forward. With their backing we can achieve a better result than the one in Glasgow.”