'Not best player individually': Armenia turn up heat on Scotland as Khoren Bayramyan makes claim over Andy Robertson

It is accepted that the searing heat will be an issue for Steve Clarke’s men in Asia, but the 30-year-old is hopeful that won’t be the only testing element in believing “100 per cent” the return Nation League meeting will be different from the Glasgow contest.
“We’re now playing in the B League, which is a new level of league for us, and against teams like Ireland and Scotland we’re playing football where we are not taking too many risks,” said the Rostov player, despite the 1-0 home success over the Republic a week-and-a-half ago. “Now, as we’ve seen Scotland, we will try to play in the way where we can harm them. We know how to play against Scotland now. We’re going to feel better about ourselves and will play with more confidence. Scotland should find they have difficulties playing in the hot weather like it has been recently in Yerevan. But not only the weather can be a factor helping us in these games. I hope the fans will help to move us forward. With their backing we can achieve a better result than the one in Glasgow.”
In playing on the right of midfield, Bayramyan found himself up against Scotland captain and left wing-back Andy Robertson. It left him full of admiration for the Liverpool performer. “He is not the best player individually, but you could see how he plays with the ball, how he plays for the team and with the team,” the Armenian said. “He is impressive.”