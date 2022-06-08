'No trains on most routes' - Scotland fans told to 'consider travel options' by ScotRail for Armenia game

Supporters planning to travel to and from the fixture via train have very few options due to the ongoing temporary timetable.

The driver shortage has had a significant impact on train travel in the country.

Extra services were secured for last week’s World Cup play-off with Ukraine but that is not the case for the Armenia clash.

The final service departing Mount Florida for Glasgow Central leaves one minute after the second half is due to start.

Supporters travelling back to Edinburgh on the train will likely have to leave before the final whistle with the last departure at 10.30pm, while ScotRail have confirmed there will be “no trains on most routes” after full time.

“We're urging fans off to @ScotlandNT’s Nations League fixture against Armenia at @HampdenPark tonight to plan their journeys in advance and consider their travel options," the company said on social media.

“Please leave plenty of time for your journey and get to the ground early as trains will be busy.

Scotrail have advised Scotland fans to plan ahead if attending the Armenia Nations League clash at Hampden Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We'll add extra carriages to as many trains as possible from Glasgow Ctl to Mt Florida prior to the game.

“However, the last trains of the night from Mount Florida back to Glasgow Central will depart before the final whistle due to the temporary timetable currently in place.