Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez after being subbed midway through the second-half of the 1-0 win against Dundee (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Pittodrie manager replaced the striker, who was recalled to the starting XI after being a substitute in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Livingston, with Teddy Jenks after 67 minutes.

It was shortly after Ramirez had missed a clear opportunity to put Aberdeen ahead. Dundee ‘keeper Harry Sharp made a good save after the American striker, who has yet to score under Goodwin, tried to steer a shot into the bottom corner.

Lewis Ferguson’s 73rd minute penalty later secured the points for Aberdeen. Ramirez seemed unhappy to be taken off with the match still on a knife edge.

“It was a natural reaction I think,” said Goodwin. “All the players want to play 90 minutes week in, week out. He was disappointed not to be in the starting XI last weekend but I thought we got a good reaction in training this week.

“He looked as if he had got the bit between his teeth. Unfortunately it did not really work out. I don’t think he played terribly, I thought he had two or three good opportunities.

“As a manager, at that moment at 0-0, you have to make decisions that you think will have a positive impact on the game. I thought Teddy Jenks being a more natural No.10 playing in the pocket off Marley (Watkins) would suit us better. Listen, Christian came off at 0-0 and we won the game 1-0 so maybe it was the right call.”

Goodwin stressed that there would not any over-celebrations at Pittodrie after only their second win in nine matches under him. Aberdeen remain ninth but are just two points behind Hibs.