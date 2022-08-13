'No excuses': Aberdeen signings have had time to gel says, new recruit Jayden Richardson

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Togetherness and working relationships have been crucial aspects of the pre and early season at Cormack Park with so many newcomers to Jim Goodwin’s squad – and adding the force of the Dons fans to create a united front is vital, says the former Nottingham Forest player.

Club captain Joe Lewis has been developing dressing room harmony by ensuring the team that eats together wins together since Richardson was joined by 10 new signings from seven different leagues and nationalities. That recruitment drive has translated into five wins from six games so far this season, ahead of facing Steven Hammell’s Motherwell this afternoon.

"It will take time for us all to get to know each other but we are working hard and hopefully that will show in our performances,” said the 21-year-old.

"Going to Spain for pre-season helped the first bunch of players who arrived. Being out there together really helped us gel.

"But Joe Lewis has been organising team meals and as the season progresses we can only get stronger.

"There are 11 new players in the squad and that's a lot, but there are no excuses. We have had time to gel and just have to crack on.”

Richardson admits his knowledge of the league and club was limited before he arrived but he has been taken aback by both. As the players develop their relationships together, so too will a bond to the support.

Jayden Richardson. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

"The fanbase is amazing up here. I didn't know it was this big. The fans at the last home game were amazing.

"They really helped us get the win and I can't thank them enough.

"The crowd are a massive factor in games. If they are supporting us when we are taking risks and playing out, it will give us more belief in ourselves.”

He added: "There are quality players in this league and you can really see it.