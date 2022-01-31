Next Sunderland manager: Duncan Ferguson emerges as favourite, Everton future unclear, ex-Celtic and Hibs boss listed

The Black Cats, who are third in Skybet League One, decided to part company with Lee Johnson following a 6-0 defeat by Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

Ferguson, who is a long-standing coach at Everton and is currently caretaker boss following the sacking of Rafa Benitez two weeks ago, is looking at an unclear future as Frank Lampard is due to take over at Goodison Park, with the former Chelsea manager expected to bring in his own back-room team.

That may persuade Ferguson to move away from Merseyside and get into full-time management, with the oddsmen at BetVictor claiming that he is the 4/5 favourite.

Duncan Ferguson is currently caretaker boss at Everton.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon is also in the running, listed at 8/1, while other candidates include John Terry, Remi Garde, Grant McCann, Gareth Ainsworth and former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet.