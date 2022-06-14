Newcastle, Birmingham, Celtic, Barnsley under-23s: Where were Steve Clarke's Scotland team five years ago?

Defeat to Republic of Ireland, and the manner, was a deep disappointment but Clarke did take the nation to a first major tournament this century just last summer.

Five years ago, the Scotland manager was just about to embark on his management career north of the border, taking over at Kilmarnock in October 2017. A lot has changed in that time not just for the manager – but for players in his squad too.

Some were in the bottom tier of Scottish football or in under-age groups. Some would go on to make big money and headline moves – and a few others have stayed where they are.

Here’s a look back on where the current Scotland squad have come from, and where they were five years ago – in 2017.

1. Craig Gordon Then at Celtic, Gordon earned his 50th cap against Slovakia.

2. Jack Hendry 2017 was a transient period for Hendry. After a loan at MK Dons, the defender moved to Dundee from Wigan Athletic but would soon move to Celtic in early 2018.

3. Scott McKenna A big year for McKenna - 2017 saw his break-out loan at Ayr United which earned him a long-term contract on his return to Aberdeen and a first-team place with Derek McInnes

4. Grant Hanley Defender ended a season with Newcastle to join Norwich where he remains.