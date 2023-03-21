The Tartan Army are eagerly anticipating the launch of a brand new Scotland kit marking the 150th anniversary of the national team.

Decked in traditional dark blue with white collar, the simple, retro design received a hugely positive response from fans when the Scottish FA teased an image on Twitter last month stating: “150 years. Coming soon...”

The latest offering from Adidas also pays tribute to Queen's Park - the club who formed the basis of the earliest Scotland teams in the 1870s - with sleeve cuffs featuring black and white hoops.

The strip also features an old-fashioned Lion Rampant crest, which is gold in colour, and will be worn by Steve Clarke's side for the first time in this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park.

The new Scotland strip marking the 150th anniversary of the national team. Picture: Scottish FA

It will also be adorned by the team in the friendly match against England at Hampden on September 12 – a match arranged as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations in recognition of the first international match between the sides in November 1872.

Scotland Women will also wear the shirt against Costa Rica at Hampden on Tuesday, April 11.

Despite already proving a huge hit with supporters, the SFA has been accused of being overly secretative with regards details of the official kit launch.

When will the new Scotland kit be released?

The 150th anniversary strip will be on sale from Tuesday, March 21 and available to purchase from official retail partner JD Sports.

How much will the new Scotland kit cost?

The new strip has been priced at £90 for adults and £70 for juniors. This is a significant jump from the last Scotland kit launched in 2022 which came with a price tag of £65 for adults, £50 for juniors, £45 for children and £20 for infants.

There is, however, a JD Sports discount code that takes 15 per cent off the price. Enter SSC19337 during checkout to take the price down to £76.50 for adults and £59.50 for juniors.

Boxed 150th Anniversary Shirt

A special edition boxed 150th shirt will also be available, going on sale on Thursday, 30 March, 2023.

This boxed shirt will be available in two variants, the first of which contains the 150th Anniversary shirt on its own. This special edition boxed shirt is available in kids, women’s and men’s sizes.

The second variant contains the shirt, and is accompanied by a commemorative coin and a miniature blended malt whisky. Only 873 of this variant of the boxed shirts will be available. This special edition boxed shirt is available in women’s and men’s sizes.