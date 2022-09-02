Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland's Caroline Weir will look to continue her excellent start to the season, where she has been in great form for Real Madrid (Photo by Lukasz Skwiot / SNS Group)

Scotland Women will look to continue their recent impressive form as they take on Andries Jonker’s Netherlands tonight in a glamour friendly.

Pedro Martinez-Losa’s side will use the test against the Dutch as a warm-up to their final World Cup qualifying game against Faroe Islands on Tuesday, and hopes are high that Scotland can get a positive result in the city of Zwolle tonight.

It will be the national side’s first game since the impressive 4-0 victory against Ukraine in June that sealed their World Cup 2023 play-off spot, where a brace from Martha Thomas coupled with strikes from Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert sealed a vital victory before half time.

Emma Mitchelle returns to the Scotland squad just 10 months after giving birth. Cr: SNS Group Ross Parker

Rangers defender Rachel McLaughlin returns to the squad after an injury lay off, while they are also returns for Reading’s Emma Mitchell and Rosengård’s Fiona Brown – the latter in the squad for the first time since suffering an ACL injury in 2021. However, West Ham’s Lisa Evans will miss out due to injury.

Glasgow City winger Lauren Davidson has also earned a recall to the side after a fantastic start to the season, and could earn her second cap for Martinez-Losa’s side.

Forward Claire Emslie told the Scottish FA’s official site that the friendly game would be a chance to “see where we (Scotland) are as a group”.

She added: “We know if we're to qualify for the World Cup then the chances are we'll have to overcome a really good team in the play-offs, so everyone's prepared as thoroughly as we could do for this one so we're sharp heading to the Faroes.

"It's down as a friendly but we want to give a good account of ourselves”.

How can I watch Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women? What time do Scotland Women kick off?

Where: MAC3PARK Stadion, Zwolle, Netherlands, Friday 2 September 7pm

Can’t make it to Holland? Don’t worry, as BBC Alba will be screening the full 90 minutes of Scotland’s friendly. You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service.

Live coverage from Zwolle of Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women will begin at 6:50pm, with Derek MacKay on match commentary.

Who is in the Scotland Women squad?

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Liverpool)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace), Emma Mitchell (Reading), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel McLaughlin (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Lucy Graham (Everton), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Fiona Brown (Rosengård), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City)