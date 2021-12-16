Nations League draw: Who could Scotland face? When is the draw? Is it on TV?

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will find out his Nations League opponents in today's draw. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The draw takes place at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon this afternoon and will see Steve Clarke' s side placed into a group of four in League B.

Scotland have experienced previous success in the Nations League having qualified for Euro 2020 through the play-offs which were secured by topping their table in the competition.

Remarkably, Scotland could face Israel for the eighth time in five years after they were named as possible Nations League opponents.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the draw:

When is the draw?

The draw will take place at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday, December 16 at 5pm (UK time).

How can I watch?

The Nations League draw will be available to view on the Uefa website.

How the draw works

All 55 Uefa member associations taking part are divided into four leagues based on an Access List compiled from results gained in the 2020/21 competition. The top ranked sides are in League A, mid-ranked nations in League B, and the lowest ranked countries in League C.

Who could Scotland face in their group?

Scotland are in League B, containing 16 teams and 4 pots which are as follows:

Pot 1: Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland

Pot 2: Finland, Norway, Scotland, Russia

Pot 3: Israel, Romania, Serbia, Republic of Ireland

Pot 4: Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania, Armenia

The four group winners in League B will be promoted for the 2024/25 edition. The teams finishing fourth will be relegated.

When will the matches be played?

Teams will play all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022. Four of the six matchdays will be in June due to the winter scheduling of the World Cup in Qatar.

The scheduling is as follows:

Matchdays 1 and 2: June 2-8, 2022

Matchdays 3 and 4: June 8-14, 2022

Matchdays 5 and 6: September 22-27, 2022

Play-offs: March 21-23 and 24-26, 2024

How can Scotland qualify for Euro 2024 through the Nations League?

The format for Euro 2024 qualifying is not yet confirmed, including details of how teams might earn play-off spots via the 2022-23 Nations League. The competition regulations are expected to be approved and published by June 2022.