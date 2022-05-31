Nathan Patterson out of Scotland v Ukraine as Steve Clarke responds to Graeme Souness comments

The Everton full-back had been in a race against time to be fit for the semi-final showdown after undergoing ankle surgery in April.

But head coach Steve Clarke has confirmed that Wednesday's fixture will come too soon for the 20-year-old, but hinted that the £12million former Rangers star could be available for the play-off final against Wales on Sunday if Scotland get past Ukraine.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Everyone except Nathan,” revealed Clarke when asked for an update on his selection options. “Nathan has run out of time a little bit for the first game.

Nathan Patterson, pictured during a Scotland training session on Tuesday, is out of the World Cup play-off against Ukraine. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"So Nathan won't be involved in the first game but everyone else is good to go."

Clarke also responded to comments from former Scotland captain Graeme Sounness, who has said he will support Ukraine ahead of the fixture due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Asked for his views, Clarke replied: "I can't put myself into anyone else's mind, everyone has their opinion on the situation. Every opinion will be different.