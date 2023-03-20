Motherwell's Liam Kelly coy on big goalkeeper question facing Scotland after Angus Gunn call-up

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly would not be drawn on whether he and Zander Clark deserve to be ahead of Angus Gunn in Steve Clark’s Scotland squad.

The Norwich goalkeeper has switched allegiance from England to Scotland and has been included in the 23-man squad for the forthcoming Euro 24 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.

Gunn has represented England through the youth ranks and has been part of the senior set-up before opting for the country of his father, former Scotland internationalist Bryan, with one notable tweet poking fun at Scotland’s expense resurfacing after his call-up.

“That’s not my decision to make, is it?” said Kelly when asked whether Gunn deserved to usurp he and Clark in the pecking order. “Only the manager can answer that. But he’s said it’s a clean slate for everybody. The manager is a really honest man and he’ll mean that. We’ll go in and every goalie will try and do their best. He’ll pick the team and it’s out of our hands.”

Motherwell's Liam Kelly will join up with Scotland following the 4-2 defeat to Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Kelly also insisted that it is premature to suggest that Scotland have seen the last of Craig Gordon. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is going through rehab following a double leg fracture sustained at the end of December but Kelly would not rule out a return to the highest level.

“I’m not so sure it’s a changing of the guard,” said Kelly. “I think there’s still plenty of life left in Craig Gordon yet.