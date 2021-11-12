Moldova 0 - 2 Scotland RECAP: John McGinn brilliant as play-off spot secured

So, if Scotland beat Moldova this evening they will secure a World Cup qualification play-off place.

However, looking ahead to a potential play-off and being seeded today’s match means very, very little.

The six runners-up with the best record from qualifying will be seeded with the four other countries, plus the two who qualify through the Nations League making up the unseeded teams.

Because Scotland are in one of the five groups with six teams their results are discounted against the team from the lowest pot, which is Moldova.

Currently Scotland are in a seeded spot with 14 points.

Realistically it is between seven groups for five of the seeded spots with Serbia having already ensured themselves a seeded spot.

Tonight, Switzerland and Poland are in action against Italy and Andorra respectively. Scotland will be hoping for the former to lose and the latter to drop points.

Then on Saturday afternoon for Norway to drop points against Latvia.