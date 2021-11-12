The national team are in Chisinau to face Moldova at the Stadionul Zimbru for a 5pm kick-off. A win for Steve Clarke’s men will ensure second place behind Denmark in the group and a play-off spot.
Even if Scotland fail to win, they can still qualify tonight depending on the outcome of Israel v Austria later this evening.
The fixture with Moldova won’t have any bearing on whether the team could be seeded for the play-off. That’s why the final group fixture with Denmark is key.
There is anticipation around Clarke’s team selection. He could hand a debut to Jacob Brown, the Stoke City forward, while there are big decisions in defence and at wing-back with key players missing.
We will have all the latest from the crucial World Cup qualifier with updates, analysis and reaction throughout the afternoon and evening.
Last updated: Friday, 12 November, 2021, 17:49
- Kick-off 5pm
- A Scotland win guarantees a play-off spot
HT: Moldova 0 - 1 Scotland
Scotland go into the break with a deserved lead thanks to a lovely goal from Nathan Patterson. The Rangers star had to show team-mates how it was done after the team had passed up a number of opportunities before going ahead.
Steve Clarke’s men started very strongly, especially down the left. Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson continued to motor forward, linking with Stuart Armstrong as Scotland overloaded the Molodovan right side.
In field John McGinn constantly probed and Che Adams linked play and acted as the focal point very well.
But as chances were passed up or crosses were wasted Scotland hit a lull and Moldova were unlucky not to go ahead when captain Ionita saw a header brilliantly saved by Craig Gordon.
There has been an uneasiness about Scotland defensively but then Patterson combined well with McGinn to open the scoring.
The team have the quality to dominate the second half and put the game well beyond doubt.
Scotland lead!
Patterson clips the ball into McGinn who backs into the box and gives the wing-back the ball back. The Rangers star, on his weaker foot, fires the ball into the bottom corner.
Brilliant save from Gordon!
A great cross from Revenco is met by the head of Ionita who headers the ball into the ground and towards goal but it is met by a brilliant reflex save from Craig Gordon
Chances down the left
Stuart Armstrong was denied by a fine save by Namasco before Andy Robertson accelerated forward to create an opening for himself but his shot was straight at Namasco.
More Scotland pressure
Tiereny bombs forward to get on the end of a Gilmour pass. His cross is headed out and lands at the midfielder whose fizzing shot is repelled.
Armstrong chance
It’s all happening early on. Neat build up involving Patterson, Gilmour and Adams sees Armstrong presented with an opening but fires a tame shot at Namasco.
Moldova with a response
The home side nearly go ahead through Ionita who broke through from midfield to get on the end of Ginsari’s through pass but fires wide.
Scotland thought they were ahead...
A ball from the left was clipped in by Andy Robertson, missed by John McGinn and it landed at Che Adams. The striker cut in and popped the ball int he net.
HOWEVER. He was flagged offside and VAR backed up the linesman’s decision.
We’re underway
The play-off situation
So, if Scotland beat Moldova this evening they will secure a World Cup qualification play-off place.
However, looking ahead to a potential play-off and being seeded today’s match means very, very little.
The six runners-up with the best record from qualifying will be seeded with the four other countries, plus the two who qualify through the Nations League making up the unseeded teams.
Because Scotland are in one of the five groups with six teams their results are discounted against the team from the lowest pot, which is Moldova.
Currently Scotland are in a seeded spot with 14 points.
Realistically it is between seven groups for five of the seeded spots with Serbia having already ensured themselves a seeded spot.
Tonight, Switzerland and Poland are in action against Italy and Andorra respectively. Scotland will be hoping for the former to lose and the latter to drop points.
Then on Saturday afternoon for Norway to drop points against Latvia.
Looking ahead to Monday’s clash with Denmark, a draw would be huge. A win would be even bigger!