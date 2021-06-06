Midfielder John McGinn warns Czech Republic 'Scotland are buzzing' and 'still improvements to come'

John McGinn of Scotland shoots as he warms up prior to the international friendly match between Luxembourg and Scotland at Stade Josy Barthel on June 06, 2021 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Che Adams’ goal gave Steve Clarke’s team their second win in seven matches – but beneath the surface is a commendable run of form that includes just two defeats in the last 16 internationals.

That run stretches back more than a year and a half and was extended by two warm-up matches for the Euros which have been “spot on” according to Aston Villa middle man McGinn – despite disruption in the camp with John Fleck’s positive covid test result.

He said: “The preparation has been spot on. We had a bit of an interruption during the week but we stuck to the protocols and made sure everyone is safe.

“It is unfortunate Flecky had to miss out but we made sure we did the right thing because the most important thing is having as many people as we can fit and healthy for Monday [when Scotland play the Czech Republic to open their Euro 2020 campaign at Hampden].

"I think I speak for everyone in Scotland when I say we’re buzzing.”

The feelgood factor has been boosted by the commendable 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday followed by an overdue win in Luxembourg.

“It was a tough game,” McGinn explained to the Scottish FA social media team. “We didn’t start very well which contrasts with the other night [against the Netherlands] because we were excellent then but we showed resilience and got through that spell and scored a good goal. After that we controlled it. We could have scored four or five but the main thing is a win and clean sheet.”

John McGinn of Scotland is challenged by Mica Pinto of Luxembourg during the international friendly match between Luxembourg and Scotland at Stade Josy Barthel on June 06, 2021 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Though Scotland couldn’t add to Adams’ opener their play improved in the second half – and McGinn himself went close twice.

“[The manager] told us to improve a bit. Myself and Scott McTominay in midfield areas had to lift it a bit and get us up the park a bit quicker. In the second half we managed that.

"There is still improvement to come, but we’re excited now.”