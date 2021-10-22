Max Biamou: Dundee United striker will take time to adapt

Max Biamou made his Dundee United debut against Hibs.

The 30-year-old Frenchman has been brought in by Dundee United to fill the void left by Marc McNulty, who is out for months with a torn hamstring.

Biamou made his debut from the bench with ten minutes to go last weekend in the 3-0 win over Hibs and is set to feature against Motherwell on Saturday.

However, he knows it will take time to adapt to the Scottish game.

It's completely different for me because I have played for Coventry for four years now so I need to adapt my football to the new players," Biamou said.

"It's definitely quite hard at the beginning because you don't know how players are playing, maybe tactically it's completely different, so I need to adapt my football.

"I need to have a look and take a step back and see how they are playing and just adapt my football.

"But I enjoy it and the team is very good and we are doing very well in the league.

"I have only had two weeks of training sessions with my new team-mates so I have to be patient and definitely know my time will come.

"But I just want the best for the team and the most important thing is to win the game. If I can help the team for 10-20 minutes or maybe more then I will be happy."

Talking about his debut, Biamou added: "To be honest it was very hard. It was my first game since May and I haven't played in front of fans for a year and a half.