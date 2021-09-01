'Manager's main tactic is suffocate the game', 'Not terrible result on paper', 'Could learn a lot from Denmark', 'Kilmarnock tactics' : Fans react to Scotland's first half failure against Denmark

Denmark's Joakim Mahle scores during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier group F football match between Denmark and Scotland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on September 1, 2021. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

Two goals in 92 seconds ultimately cost Scotland but they were outplayed throughout the first half, only registering 37% possession.

A much improved performance followed in the second half but Kasper Schmeichel denied Ryan Fraser from reducing the deficit as Billy Gilmour impressed.

His team-mates – and particularly his manager- however were subject of criticism from fan on social media.

Denmark's Daniel Wass (Up) vies for the ball during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier group F football match between Denmark and Scotland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on September 1, 2021. (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

@MikeGoodman3: “Poor and utterly gutless performance from Scotland. Denmark didn't want to embarrass us I think and completely went off the boil and yet the players Clarke selected were pretty lacklustre Dykes, Tierney, Fraser, McLean OMG never internationalists.”

@Raberto54085252: “Why Robertson was played right back in the first half is beyond me ! if only we played like we did in the second then scoreline might have been different!”

@darnb89: “That first half was one of the poorest Scotland performances I’ve seen.”

@Michael53538786: “On paper not a terrible result but the performance was shocking.”

@CallanBell1: “If we started the second half like we ended it, we actually could of gotten a draw.”

@AlexFor35717676: “Not bad considering Austria lost 4-0 to them at home.”

@caskieboy16: “Could learn a lot from the Danes. Energetic, strong, great press, great passers, always look to have two or three spare men. Well deserved win tonight. Although we came back into it in second half they played in third gear and never really looked to be in any trouble.”

Steve Clarke did not have his troubles to seek with a varoety of selection issues but sympathy was in short supply. He did have some support though.

@CF3Loyal: “Much improved second half when we took the game to Denmark - who are a very good team with some promising youngsters. See what happens when we don’t play Kilmarnock tactics. Hopefully we learn from this albeit I doubt it.”

@markos_mercer: “Good second half when we have a go. The plan can’t be to just sit in and contain.”

@Keir_7: “We don’t have a chance when Clarke’s mentality is all wrong. Gave them far too much respect and ended up out the game because of it. We’re beat before we get on the pitch because of the tactics.”

@grimbobaggins1: “Probably the best squad for a generation and we have a manager who's main tactic is to suffocate the game. Can we get an attacking manager in please? All our best players are attack minded… we need to play to our strengths, not over compensate for our weaknesses.”

@Dougie88martin: "Squad selection all wrong in first half, a lot of better and some positives in the second half, wasn’t expecting much before the night, just means Moldova and Austria must wins, see you Saturday Scotland, nearly two years later.”

@DG7__2: “Guys! Give Clarke a chance! look what he done in the Euros. he is the right man, keep calm

@JackMcM72: “A really tough watch. Fair play to the Danes, a top side. Next five games before Denmark at Hampden are must win for Scotland.”