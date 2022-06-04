Lyndon Dykes withdraws from Scotland squad as Steve Clarke hints further call-offs possible

Clarke gave the players some time off following Wednesday’s dispiriting defeat to Ukraine in the World Cup play-off semi-final and before preparations begin for Wednesday’s clash against Armenia at Hampden Park.
The squad has reconvened at the Scotland base at Oriam today for a debrief of the Ukraine game but Dykes isn’t among them. The Queens Park Rangers striker is the first to withdraw with a quad muscle issue. Dykes was replaced at half-time against Ukraine. No one has been called up as yet.
Clarke sounded as if he was preparing the way for further call-offs. “(There’s a) few knocks and niggles that we will just assess over the weekend,” he said. “There are one or two who have maybe got more than a knock. We will probably decide later on Sunday or Monday.”
Asked who he would support in tonight’s World Cup play-off final between Wales and Ukraine, Clarke said: “That is a loaded question! I hope it is a good game. I have a lot of friends in the Welsh camp as well. I hope it is a good game and the best team goes through.”
After taking on Armenia, Scotland travel to Dublin to face Ireland on Saturday before rounding off the international window with a trip to Armenia next Tuesday.