Lyndon Dykes praise, Callum McGregor importance and relief - Scotland fans react to win over Faroe Islands

Scotland fans had a nervy night in Torshavn. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The national team are now just a win over Moldova away from a play-off spot for the World Cup.

Scotland fans had praise for Dykes, noted the importance of Callum McGregor and were just relieved to win.

@Thefootyblognet: “A pretty turgid performance tonight from Scotland but I’ll take those 3 points all day long! Fine outing from the Faroes Need to be sharper, more composed & attack minded against Moldova.”

@ByronHutchison: “Not sure I have the energy to dissect that too much. We made the right changes though most of them came at least 15 minutes later than they should have. Credit to the Faroes, they held Denmark for 85 minutes, us for 86 minutes, but we got what we needed.”

@Nareystoepoker: “Well, I said beforehand that it's all about results and that if we won 1-0 with it going in off someone's arse I'd be okay. Different part of anatomy but otherwise pretty much that…”

@comedyray: "Am I opening another can to celebrate Scotland beating a country with the same population as Silverburn on Christmas eve? Yes. Yes I am.”

@mershdoes: “Scotland team's of recent time past would have left that game with a point or perhaps nothing at all. This one won. It was turgid but it's job done once again. A team with a bit of f'n mettle. Class."

@craig_killie: “Can't pretend the performance wasn't utterly hopeless, but what we'd have given for a hopeless 1-0 win in Georgia either of those times.”

@edhodgesport: “Standard emotional rollercoaster from Scotland in the Faroes. We come to expect these evenings. Job done. Just.”

@Calum_Brown99: “Job done. 3 points. Let’s agree to never speak of that game again. 90 mins of torture but we’re a win away from another qualification Play-Off. Get in Scotland.”

@TheTartanScarf: “We got out of jail tonight. But don't lose sight of the fact we're three points away from a World Cup Playoff.”

@craigvickers_: “Scotland's best performances recently have came with the McGregor-Gilmour axis in midfield. Clarke a bit too guilty of overlooking their actual importance tonight.”

