Lyndon Dykes insists he and Che Adams can fire Scotland to Euro 2020 glory despite Luxembourg misses

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes challenges Luxembourg defender Vahid Selimovic for the ball during the Scots' 1-0 friendly victory. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Southampton front man Adams scored the only goal of the Scots’ final preparation game ahead of their Group D campaign which begins against Czech Republic at Hampden next Monday.

Dykes was hugely frustrated he didn’t add to his own international tally, which now stands at two goals in 12 appearances, against opponents who were reduced to 10 men before half-time.

But the QPR striker insists the Scots will be firing on all cylinders in front of goal when the tournament gets underway.

“We’re all disappointed we didn’t finish a few more goals up,” said Dykes. “I’m disappointed with that personally. It was just one of those games. But I thought Che and I did really well up there.

“We linked up well, linked up for the goal. It’s all behind us, it’s a friendly game and we came away with the win. I’m sure in the Euros we’re going to be strong and we’ll carry this into the Euros and be clinical there.

“We’ve built a great confidence and momentum from the games recently. We haven’t been beaten for a few games. We knew this was going to be difficult. We got the win, we didn’t concede, we created a lot of chances and all in all we did well.

“We’ve got a great squad and you can see as an attacking force we’re getting better and better.

“It helps the more games we play. It’s the second time Che and I have played together and both games we’ve done really well.

“In the first game we played together, he scored and in this game he’s scored again with me assisting him. We also linked up well for the incident which got Luxembourg their red card, so in an attacking sense we’re doing really well.

“The manager wanted us to attack in this game and we did that. We created chances from the wide areas and on another day it could have been 5-0 or 6-0. I’m sure next time it’ll happen like that.”

