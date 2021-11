Lyndon Dykes has emerged as a doubt for Scotland's match against Denmark tomorrow. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scott McTominay is ruled out of the match after failing to recover from the illness that saw him miss Friday’s 2-0 win over Moldova.

Dykes also missed that match due to suspension but the QPR forward is now a doubt for Monday's Hampden clash with the Danes as he bids to overcome a knock and illness.

Manager Steve Clarke said: "Scott is definitely out. Scott hasn't recovered enough from his virus.

"Lyndon didn't do very much this morning. Lyndon, I would put at 50-50."