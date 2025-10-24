'Lovely': Scotland score outrageous winner as new manager gets first victory amid late stadium drama

Scots grind out maiden win for Andreatta in Casablanca

Caroline Weir scored a stunning winner for Scotland as they defeated Morocco 2-1 in a friendly to give Melissa Andreatta her first win as manager

Weir netted a sumptuous strike over Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi from almost 40 yards bang on 90 minutes to seal the victory in Casablanca. The Scots had earlier taken a 41st-minute lead through Erin Cuthbert, only to be pegged back by a Moroccan equaliser ten minutes from the end from Elodie Nakkach.

Australian coach Andreatta took over from Pedro Martinez Losa back in April and her first two games had been a 1-0 defeat by Austria followed by a 1-1 draw against Netherlands as Scotland finished bottom of Nations League A.

Caroline Weir was on target as Scotland defeated Morocco 2-1 in Casablanca. | SNS Group

However, it was to be third time lucky for Andreatta as Scotland, in their first encounter with Morocco, proved too strong against one of the best teams from Africa.

This was Morocco’s first outing since losing the Women’s African Cup of Nations final on home soil against Nigeria after blowing a two-goal lead back in July. And there was drama before even a ball was kicked when, at short notice, the venue was moved from Stade El Arbi Zaouli to Stade Pere Jego.

Andreatta made three changes from the team that drew with the Dutch, with Nicola Docherty, Rachel McLauchlan and Kirsty Hanson all brought in.

Cuthbert opens the scoring

Morocco started the game well and edged the first half in terms of chances, but Scotland got the lead just before the break when Cuthbert’s corner sailed directly in the net.

The hosts pressed for a leveller and finally got it on 80 minutes when Nakkach netted after Jenna Clark had cleared an effort off her own goalline.

However, Scotland were not to be denied and Weir found the winner with an outrageous strike from distance, spotting Er-Rmichi out of position and lofting the ball past her from close to the halfway line.

“Caz has come up with a lovely individual goal just when we needed her,” said Cuthbert to BBC Scotland afterwards. "We've been building up a couple of good performances building into this.

"I think conditions didn't really help, among a few other things, but games like this are all about riding it out and trying to get the win. It's just a bit of relief. I felt like we dominated the game without creating a whole load of chances.”