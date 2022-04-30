Livingston's Scott Pittman contract hopes as David Martindale hails 'living legend'

The midfielder was the match winner for Livi as they defeated Hibs 1-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena, netting on the day he broke the club record for most top-flight appearances.

With a year left on his deal at the club, Martindale is eager to extend his deal.

“I am going to speak to Pitts’ agent again to get him tied down and take him through to his testimonial year and beyond,” he said.

“I know where he stays and I’ve got a transit van sitting outside his house

"Pitts will sign, no bother. Honestly, for the first four years of his contract Pitts never asked me a thing about his contract. I gave him what I could give him, we never spoke about money. We got into the Premier League and I said ‘I think you have to think about getting an agent, this is too easy for me’.

"He started right at the bottom financially at the club and worked his way up. We Pitts will not be a problem.”

Martindale was back in the dugout after missing the win over Aberdeen due to a kidney issue and admitted he nearly did his kidney again when celebrating Pittman’s goal.

Livingston manager David Martindale during the first half of his side's Premiership encounter with Hibs. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“He’s a living legend at Livingston and he’s like a stallion,” he said.

“I have told him that he needs to remain as the fittest player at the club.