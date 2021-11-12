Lewis Fiorini impresses as Man City ace helps Scotland U21s to victory over Kazakhstan

Lewis Fiorini celebrates giving Scotland U21s the lead in the 2-1 victory over Kazakhstan at Tannadice. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Manchester City player, who is on loan at Lincoln, scored one and set up Scotland' s second goal for Glenn Middleton.

The visitors pulled one back following a defensive mix-up, but Scot Gemmill's side were worthy of their win.

After an early scare from a header and a slow start to the game, Scotland threatened through Stephen Kelly.

The opener came in the 28th minute and it was a thing of beauty. A dummy helped Fiorini break the lines ahead of the Kazakhstan midfield and he nutmegged an opponent before stroking the ball into the corner of the net from just outside the box.

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh had a header saved in the closing stages of the first half and Scotland doubled their lead in the 56th minute.

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig drove Scotland forward by beating two men on a run down the flank. The ball came back to Fiorini, who lofted a pass which set up Middleton to drill past the goalkeeper.

AFC Wimbledon striker Dapo Mebude soon missed a chance before his former Rangers team-mate Kelly squandered an even better opportunity.

The midfielder collected the ball from Fiorini before beating a defender and the goalkeeper but then hit the post as he tried to find the empty net.

The visitors got a lifeline following a hopeful long ball in the 71st minute.

Doig left the ball for Archie Mair, but Maxim Samorodov nipped in and headed the ball out of the grasp of the goalkeeper and knocked the ball home.

The goal changed the complexion of the game, and Zhumabek went close to a leveller, but fired wide from close range as Scotland held on for an important win.

It was Scotland's first win in Group I of the European qualifiers after taking a point from games against Turkey and Belgium in their opening two encounters.

Scotland U21s: Mair, Ashby (Burroughs 79), Welsh, Mayo, Doig, Kelly (Williamson 79), High, Fiorini (Clayton 90), Leonard, Awokoya-Mebude (Banks 79), Middleton.

Not used: Slicker, Pressley, Montgomery, Anderson, Kennedy.