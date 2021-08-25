Lewis Ferguson: 'If he was agitating for a move from Aberdeen, he wouldn't be in the Scotland squad'

Stephen Glass has praised Lewis Ferguson’s professionalism after the midfielder cast transfer talk to one side and earned a call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 10:30 pm
Lewis Ferguson was called up for games against Denmark, Moldova and Austria. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Ferguson’s future at Pittodrie was thrown into doubt earlier this summer when an “insulting” £2m bid from Watford was rejected by the Dons, and the midfielder then had a transfer request turned down.

However, that uncertainty has not translated onto the pitch and Glass was pleased to deliver a birthday tip-off to the midfielder that the call was coming.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

“I’ve had no reason to doubt him. He is a top professional, a really hungry young guy who has a level head,” said Glass. “There’s nothing he likes more than playing football and being the best player on the pitch.

“That is what earns you recognition and what caught Steve Clarke’s eye. If he was agitating for a move he wouldn’t be in the Scotland squad and I’m delighted he got his reward for his professionalism and quality.

"I was fortunate I was able to tell him. He has deserved it and been fantastic when his mind could have been all over the place with the stuff on the periphery going on.”

With the transfer window closing next week, the Dons are edging closer to retaining the now 22-year-old, and Glass warned it would take big money to tempt the club to the table.

“We want him here. To get him away is going to take quite a bit, clubs know that,” he added.

“Our players are attractive. The club is in a strong position, looking to build as successful a season as we can.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.