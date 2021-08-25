Lewis Ferguson: 'If he was agitating for a move from Aberdeen, he wouldn't be in the Scotland squad'

Lewis Ferguson was called up for games against Denmark, Moldova and Austria. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ferguson’s future at Pittodrie was thrown into doubt earlier this summer when an “insulting” £2m bid from Watford was rejected by the Dons, and the midfielder then had a transfer request turned down.

However, that uncertainty has not translated onto the pitch and Glass was pleased to deliver a birthday tip-off to the midfielder that the call was coming.

“I’ve had no reason to doubt him. He is a top professional, a really hungry young guy who has a level head,” said Glass. “There’s nothing he likes more than playing football and being the best player on the pitch.

“That is what earns you recognition and what caught Steve Clarke’s eye. If he was agitating for a move he wouldn’t be in the Scotland squad and I’m delighted he got his reward for his professionalism and quality.

"I was fortunate I was able to tell him. He has deserved it and been fantastic when his mind could have been all over the place with the stuff on the periphery going on.”

With the transfer window closing next week, the Dons are edging closer to retaining the now 22-year-old, and Glass warned it would take big money to tempt the club to the table.

“We want him here. To get him away is going to take quite a bit, clubs know that,” he added.

“Our players are attractive. The club is in a strong position, looking to build as successful a season as we can.”