Krakow's Tony Macaroni Arena, 150,000 Ukrainians, pierogi, Scotland in slight disarray - The Scotsman Football Show

Steve Clarke’s men take on their Ukrainian counterparts at the Stadion Cracovii on Tuesday night knowing that a draw or victory will clinch top spot in Group B1.

The rewards for this are big: promotion to Group A of the competition, rubbing shoulders with Europe’s best teams, a guaranteed play-off spot for Euro 2024, a second seeding berth in the group draw next week and a near-£3million financial boost for the Scottish Football Association.

The Scotsman’s specialist football writer Alan Pattullo is in Krakow and he joined sports editor Mark Atkinson from Rynek Główny – the main square in the ancient Polish capital – to discuss the match and how vital it is for both Ukraine and Scotland in the latest edition of The Scotsman Football Show.

Scotland are in the beautiful ancient Polish city of Krakow to play Ukraine in the Nations League.