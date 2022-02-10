Kilmarnock tribute to fan who died following Ayrshire derby

A Kilmarnock fan died following the Ayrshire derby. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

A supporter, who attended the 2-1 loss to Ayr United at Rugby Park, suffered a cardiac arrest.

The fan was treated near the ground before being taken to a nearby hospital but he unfortunately died.

“It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of a Kilmarnock supporter following last night’s Ayrshire Derby,” the club said in a statement.

“The fan suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment on Rugby Road following last night’s game. After being treated by medics at the scene, the supporter was transferred to Crosshouse Hospital where he sadly passed away.

“Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Kilmarnock Football Club go out to his family, friends and loved ones.”