Kieran Tierney hands Scotland major boost on eve of England clash

Kieran Tierney has returned to full Scotland training ahead of the England match at Wembley. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Sky Sports News has reported that the Arsenal defender, who missed the 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at Hampden on Monday due to a calf strain, has taken part in full training ahead of tomorrow’s big match at Wembley.

Tierney’s surging runs from defence were a major miss for Scotland in their tournament opener, and Steve Clarke will be hoping the 24-year-old former Celtic left back comes through the session with no setbacks ahead of returning to the starting line-up against Gareth Southgate’s side.

He also trained yesterday, but did not complete the full session with Tierney describing the likelihood of him being involved in the crucial Group D encounter as “touch and go” when he faced the press afterwards, rating his chances as “50-50”.

“It was more of a precaution to not do everything to the end, but I did most of it,” Tierney reported.