Kieran Tierney hands Scotland major boost as he travels wth squad to Wembley for England clash

Kieran Tierney has handed Scotland a huge boost on the eve of the Euro 2020 clash against England.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 3:05 pm
Kieran Tierney boards the Scotland team bus as it departs Rockliffe Park ahead of the flight to London. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
The Arsenal defender, who missed the 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at Hampden on Monday due to a calf strain, took part in full training today before boarding the team bus as it departed Rockliffe Park for the flight to London ahead of the Wembley showdown.

Tierney’s surging runs from defence were a major miss for Scotland in their tournament opener, and Steve Clarke will be hoping the 24-year-old former Celtic left back comes through any late fitness tests before facing Gareth Southgate’s side.

He also trained yesterday, but did not complete the full session with Tierney describing the likelihood of him being involved in the crucial Group D encounter as “touch and go” when he faced the press afterwards, rating his chances as “50-50”.

“It was more of a precaution to not do everything to the end, but I did most of it,” Tierney reported.

Kieran Tierney has returned to full Scotland training ahead of the England match at Wembley. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
