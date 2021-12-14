Key Rangers figure wants Ibrox return, Neil Lennon backed for Hibs job, St Johnstone sign one-time £5m midfielder, Aberdeen star signs new deal, Rangers tipped to sign 'top quality' centre-back - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Hibs face Dundee this evening before Rangers host St Johnstone and Celtic travel to Ross County on Wednesday. The same evening Hearts Women and Hibs Women meet at Tynecastle Park with a bumper crowd expected.
Darvel and Brechin City are also finally going to play their replay on Tuesday night.
With just over two weeks until the transfer window there is plenty of interest in the business clubs are going to do. Rangers have a new manager who will likely want to add players of his own, while Celtic, Hearts and Hibs are all expected to be busy.
Much of the work will have already been done by clubs, identifying players.
1. Covid guidelines
Scottish clubs have been given clarity over the Covid-19 guidelines for positive cases. They were advised on Friday that one positive test would mean all those who travelled on the same bus or plane would have to isolate. That, however, is not the case. Only those sitting within two metres of a positive case will be classed as a close contact. (Various)
2. Dons starlet signs new deal
Aberdeen have tied down academy star Jack Mackenzie to a long-term contract. The left-back has penned a contract extension until 2025. Dons boss Stephen Glass said: “We have been really pleased with Jack’s performance since he made his debut late last season, and he has gone on to feature regularly in the first team. He has earned this extension and I look forward to seeing his continued progress here at the club.” (Aberdeen FC)
3. Saints sign one-time £5m star
St Johnstone have signed midfielder Jacob Butterfield until the end of the season. Callum Davidson has been hampered by injuries this season. Butterfield is a free agent having left Melbourne Victory in the summer. A former Manchester United youngster, he has played more than 300 times in the English Championship and was once part of a £5million move to Derby County. (Various)
4. King eyes Rangers return
