Kelty Hearts looking to continue their run as SPFL Trust Trophy gets underway

The newly rebranded Challenge Cup begins later this evening with teams from the bottom two tiers of the SPFL taking on non-league opponents or under-21 sides from the top flight.

The League Two leaders travel to the SMISA Stadium to take on St Mirren B after winning their opening two fixtures in the SPFL following their play-off victory at the end of last season.

Forfar Athletic, who trail Kelty on goal difference at the top of the bottom tier, face a more straightforward task of beating Highland League side Formartine United at Station Park.

Cowdenbeath face a lengthy midweek trip to Fraserburgh, while there are B-team battles waiting for Stenhousemuir and Elgin City, who face Dundee United and Hibs respectively.

Stranraer have already been assured of passage into the next round after opponents Motherwell withdrew from the competition due to a shortage of players for their colt side.

Most of the League One sides are in action on Wednesday, though East Fife host St Johnstone B and Queen’s Park take on Lowland League promotion contenders Bonnyrigg Rose.

Brora Rangers, who produced one of the country’s greatest ever cup shocks with a 2-1 win over Hearts earlier this year, host Aberdeen B at Dudgeon Park.

The B teams for both Celtic and Rangers, who this season are competing in the Lowland League, will play their first round matches tomorrow evening.

