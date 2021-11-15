John Souttar dedicates Scotland goal to his brother as Hearts defender admits: 'I can't put it into words'

Scotland’s John Souttar celebrates his opener against Denmark at Hampden. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Hearts defender, who has battled back from two career-threating achilles injuries, scored a fairytale opener before a Che Adams finish five minutes from time secured the victory that put Steve Clarke's side among the six best-placed group runners-up for qualification for Qatar 2022.

Souttar received a late call-up to the squad as a replacement for Scott McTominay, who was ruled out due to a throat infection.

Speaking on the pitch as Hampden rocked moments after full-time, an emotional Souttar told Sky Sports: "It's absolutely incredible. The atmosphere just now is unbelievable.

"For me to be involved in a game like that, I can't put it into words.

"It was a long day [after finding out I was playing]. I was just looking forward to it.

"I've went through a lot in the last year and I couldn't have expected anything like this. It was brilliant."

Souttar revealed that his first half header came from a corner kick routine practised in training.

"It was a total blur. We worked on that corner during the week and thankfully we scored from it. I'm just delighted.

"This is the moment. It's incredible. The whole rehab and everything this makes it all worth it.”

Dedicating his goal to his sibling, Souttar added: “My brother Aaron, he's at home. He couldn't make it tonight but that was for him because he helped me a lot during my rehab, so that was for him."