John McGinn covid concern for Scotland as midfielder misses Aston Villa's draw with Brentford

John McGinn missed Aston Villa's draw with Brentford due to government covid guidelines. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Scots face a World Cup qualifying triple-header in the coming days, starting with a trip to Denmark on Wednesday. Steve Clarke’s side then host Moldova at Hampden on Saturday and travel to Austria on 7 September.

McGinn was named in Clarke’s squad last week and is due to join up with the rest of the players on Sunday evening. But he missed Villa’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brentford on Saturday afternoon as he was “following government guidelines”.

Villa announced shortly before kick-off that a couple of their players were missing the fixture but did not disclose any specific details.

"Captain Tyrone Mings misses today’s clash against Brentford due to injury,” the club tweeted. “John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey are currently following government guidelines with regards to Covid-19.”