John McGinn among Scotland quartet set to return for Moldova clash at Hampden

Steve Clarke is buoyed by the return of four players to his squad after travelling to Denmark with a depleted pool in midweek.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 3:21 pm
John McGinn has resumed Scotland training after missing the Denmark clash with Covid-19. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is back in contention after being sidelined by Covid-19 while Stephen O'Donnell and Nathan Patterson, the manager's two main options for the right-wing-back berth, are both available again after also missing the trip to Copenhagen with coronavirus-related issues.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is fit again after missing out on Wednesday with a knock.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The manager reported that a couple of other players have minor niggles but is hopeful they will be fit to face Moldova in tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

It is a match Scotland must win to keep their hopes of qualifying for Qatar 2022 alive following the 2-0 defeat in Denmark, which left them fourth in Group F.

Clarke’s side then travel to Austria on Wednesday needing at least a point following the 2-2 draw in Glasgow in March.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.