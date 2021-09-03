John McGinn among Scotland quartet set to return for Moldova clash at Hampden

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is back in contention after being sidelined by Covid-19 while Stephen O'Donnell and Nathan Patterson, the manager's two main options for the right-wing-back berth, are both available again after also missing the trip to Copenhagen with coronavirus-related issues.
Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is fit again after missing out on Wednesday with a knock.
The manager reported that a couple of other players have minor niggles but is hopeful they will be fit to face Moldova in tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.
It is a match Scotland must win to keep their hopes of qualifying for Qatar 2022 alive following the 2-0 defeat in Denmark, which left them fourth in Group F.
Clarke’s side then travel to Austria on Wednesday needing at least a point following the 2-2 draw in Glasgow in March.