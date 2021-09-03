John McGinn among Scotland quartet set to return for Moldova clash at Hampden

John McGinn has resumed Scotland training after missing the Denmark clash with Covid-19. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is back in contention after being sidelined by Covid-19 while Stephen O'Donnell and Nathan Patterson, the manager's two main options for the right-wing-back berth, are both available again after also missing the trip to Copenhagen with coronavirus-related issues.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is fit again after missing out on Wednesday with a knock.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The manager reported that a couple of other players have minor niggles but is hopeful they will be fit to face Moldova in tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

It is a match Scotland must win to keep their hopes of qualifying for Qatar 2022 alive following the 2-0 defeat in Denmark, which left them fourth in Group F.

Clarke’s side then travel to Austria on Wednesday needing at least a point following the 2-2 draw in Glasgow in March.