John Fleck of Sheffield United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old required oxygen and was carried off on a stretcher amid concerning scenes at the Royals’ Select Car Leasing Stadium last night.

He was later reported to be conscious in hospital by manager Slavisa Jokanovic who also revealed the midfielder had asked for the final result in the game. Fleck was substituted and carried out on a stretcher after 72 minutes of his side’s 1-0 win.

Now the player, who was trained at Rangers and has also played for Blackpool and Coventry City before moving to Brammall Lane and accruing five caps for Scotland, has been allowed to leave hospital after being observed overnight.

Sheffield United staff will now monitor the midfielder and both the player, and club, thanked supporters for their well-wishes and the medical staff in Reading for their help amidst the concerning scenes.

The Blades’ statement read: “Sheffield United is grateful to report that John Fleck has been discharged from hospital and will return to Sheffield today (Wednesday).

“He was conscious when he was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and was communicative with club and medical personnel, as well as his family.

“After comprehensive medical examinations and staying in hospital overnight for observation, he has been allowed home, where United medical staff will continue to monitor him closely.

Fleck has been in Steve Clarke's Scotland set-up. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“United and John Fleck would like to thank all who assisted at a stressful time last night and also everyone for their supportive messages.”