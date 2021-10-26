Jamie McGrath was stretchered off in the game against Rangers.

The Paisley club were left fearing the worst after the Republic of Ireland winger was taken off on a stretcher against Rangers on Sunday and he underwent scans in the immediate aftermath to assess the severity of the problem.

However, ahead of the trip to Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday night, where the Buddies look to get back on track following their first defeat in seven after losing that Rangers match 2-1, Goodwin said: "We are pleased to say that it is not as bad as it was first feared.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The images at the weekend when you see any player going off on a stretcher then straight away you fear the worst but the stretcher was a precaution more than anything.

"He has had his scan and it seems to have settled down a lot.

"It was a bang on the hip and there seems to be a bit of a bleed in and around the muscles around the hip and that's what caused the pain.

"But I don't think it will be a long-term thing, hopefully a couple of weeks and Jamie will be back in amongst things.

"Scott Tanser came off at half-time with a hamstring issue and Ethan Erhahon the same (injury).