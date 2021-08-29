James Forrest and Greg Taylor: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou delivers double blow over pair's Scotland chances

Greg Taylor injured his shoulder in the Europa League qualifier against AZ Alkmaar.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 derby defeat at Ibrox that both missed through injury, the Australian suggested it was “unlikely” both would be available to Steve Clarke for the trip to Denmark on Wednesday, and Sunday’s home confrontation with Moldova, that will give way to next Tuesday’s trip to Austria.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I would say it is unlikely,” he said of Forrest’s Scotland inclusion, with the winger having missed the club’s past three games with an unspecified problem. “He was close [for the Rangers game]. We had him in the squad. He trained yesterday and he just didn’t feel 100 per cent. It is a long season and we didn’t want to unnecessarily throw him in there. I was hopeful. As of this morning he was still in the squad, and we had to pull him out.”