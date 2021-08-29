James Forrest and Greg Taylor: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou delivers double blow over pair's Scotland chances

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 derby defeat at Ibrox that both missed through injury, the Australian suggested it was “unlikely” both would be available to Steve Clarke for the trip to Denmark on Wednesday, and Sunday’s home confrontation with Moldova, that will give way to next Tuesday’s trip to Austria.
“I would say it is unlikely,” he said of Forrest’s Scotland inclusion, with the winger having missed the club’s past three games with an unspecified problem. “He was close [for the Rangers game]. We had him in the squad. He trained yesterday and he just didn’t feel 100 per cent. It is a long season and we didn’t want to unnecessarily throw him in there. I was hopeful. As of this morning he was still in the squad, and we had to pull him out.”
The situation would appear similar with Taylor, forced off with a shoulder injury in the Europa League play-off in Alkmaar on Thursday he was expected to shake off for the derby clash. “Again, I would say unlikely [he will be fit for Scotland], but I will leave that to the medical teams,” said the Celtic manager. “Greg wasn’t ready today so I think unlikely.”