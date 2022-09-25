Jack Hendry and the Alan Hansen comparison that rang true in Scotland's win over Ireland

The former Liverpool and Scotland defender, regarded as one of the greatest centre-backs of all-time, was renowned for striding forward with the ball at his feet and turning defence into attack in the blink of an eye.

Hendry may have a bit to go to emulate the Anfield legend, but evidence that McLeish’s prophecy may have had some truth to it came at Hampden on Saturday as the 27-year-old started and finished the move that brought about Scotland’s all-important equaliser in the 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland.

The confident surge forward, the pass wide, then arriving in the box to plant a header from Ryan Christie’s cross into the net.

It was a moment of quality that underlined how far Hendry has come since his unsuccessful stint at Celtic having enjoyed a title-winning season with Club Brugge in Belgium before moving on loan this summer to Cremonese in Serie A.

“I followed my run as we had momentum and I got into the box and thankfully Ryan picked me out and I got on the end of it,” Hendry said.

“It was a good point to get a goal and it changed the momentum of the game towards us.

“We did well to get the win in the end.

Jack Hendry celebrates his Scotland equaliser against Ireland at Hampden on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“It was a good game and I thought both teams went for the win and it was very competitive.

“It always is when it is Scotland against Ireland and thankfully we came out on top.

“Ireland made it difficult for us, especially in the first half. But we spoke at half-time about how we could hurt them and we did that in the second.”

Hendry was not alone in earning the Hansen comparison as McLeish also felt the same thing about his current defensive partner Scott McKenna having handed both players their Scotland debuts during his short-lived second spell in charge of the national side.

“Scotty and I have played together a few years ago and I think we have a good connection,” Hendry added.

“We play together well and know each other's strengths and I like playing with him.