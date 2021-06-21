Is this the Scotland team to face Croatia without Billy Gilmour?
Selection issues are coming thick and fast for Steve Clarke in these European Championships after Kieran Tierney’s ‘niggle’ now he has Billy Gilmour’s covid case to deal with.
The Chelsea midfielder’s positive test result comes just three weeks aftter similar struck down John Fleck and ruled the Sheffield United midfielder out of the preparatory camp and warm-up games with the Netherlands and Luzembourg.
Fleck also sat out the matchday squad against Czech Republic and now, for the second Hampden game, there will be another enforced absence in the middle of the park following Gilmour’s news.
It’s a wicked blow to the midfielder who played so well at Wembley, and to the manager’s plans after he got the game plan so right in the Auld Enemy clash.
But now it’s up to the others to take Scotland through to the last 16 for the first time and assuming there are no further ramifications from the latest positive case in the camp, there are plenty of other candidates ready to step up against Croatia in a must-win match.
Even then, progress is not guaranteed but is this the team Steve Clarke will stand by to give the Tartan Army the best possible chance of seeing another match (at least) this summer?
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today