'Incredible': Scotland starlet's achievements earn special praise and place in new dressing room

Hearts boss Critchley revels in teenager’s rapid rise

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley had cause to feel proud on Sunday evening when Scotland were playing Greece at Hampden.

While the 3-0 defeat rightly hogged the headlines as Scotland were relegated from Group A of the Nations League, there was a moment of positivity amid the gloom as young Hearts striker James Wilson, who has only just turned 18, made his debut off the subs' bench and became the youngest Scotland internationalist in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley has introduced Wilson into the first team this season and the striker's elevation has been steep. He has bypassed the Scotland Under-21 squad completely to be part of Steve Clarke's senior set-up. Now he has been granted access to the main dressing-room at Hearts. The boy is now a man.

Hearts' James Wilson made his debut for Scotland against Greece. | SNS Group

“It's an unbelievable achievement,” Critchley said of Wilson's Scotland appearance last weekend. “To be the youngest Scottish international player ever is an incredible achievement. It's one him and his family should be extremely proud of.

“You could see the lift and the excitement it gave him. He's come back here with a permanent smile on his face. We've actually allowed him into the senior dressing-room this week. Shanks [Lawrence Shankland] and Craigy [Craig Gordon] have let him in. I say that, it was more Goggsy the kit man who gave his blessing! So he's in for the first time.

“Coming back from the Scottish scene, it gave him a huge lift. But he also knows that there's another level that he needs to reach. He sees the players that he was playing with and training with and he knows that there's a reason why they're playing at the clubs that they're playing at and they've had the careers they've had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Wilson’s Hearts ambition

“And that's what James wants to try and achieve. He's got so much in front of him. He's got so much to learn. And he wants to learn. And we try and create that environment and give him the opportunities todo that.”

Critchley was glued to the TV both for Scotland’s first leg against the Greeks on Thursday evening and then the return in Glasgow on Sunday. “I watched both games,” continued Critchley. “Because, obviously, you're thinking, will he get on?

“When you see him standing by the side of the pitch, ready to come on, it's a great feeling. You get those butterflies. I had a little bit of nerves myself! I was thinking I hope he comes on and makes a good impression and does well. And he came on in difficult circumstances.

“And the Greek team played extremely well. They've got some fantastic players and it was not easy for him. But that's not to take away anything from his achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Wilson will aim to end the season strongly at Hearts. | SNS Group

“Steve Clarke still trusted him to go on the pitch and to try and make a positive impression. So he'll learn from that.

“He'll take so much from it. I know he has done from speaking to him. And it gives him the thirst for wanting more, knowing that there's still another level for him to reach.”