In-demand Celtic and Rangers kids show why big clubs are circling - hat-trick for Liverpool target

Celtic forward Doak, who is being chased by Liverpool, netted twice in the first half for the young Scots, before Rangers striker Wilson got in on the act with a goal in the second half. Doak then went on to complete his hat-trick on 84 minutes.

Wilson was this week linked with a move to Aston Villa, with former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard reported to have beaten off competition from both Manchester United and Manchester City for his signature.

Both Doak and Wilson are just 16, but the former has already represented the Celtic first team, coming on as a substitute in cinch Premiership matches against Dundee United and Rangers.

Scotland's Ben Doak was on target against Georgia.