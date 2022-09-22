'I'm p****d off' - Lyndon Dykes says he had a point to prove as Scotland strikers jostle for position

Already 1-0 up by then, thanks to captain John McGinn’s 70th-minute opener, the striker ensured a comfortable conclusion, capitalising on two Ryan Fraser assists to head home in the 80th minute and then net again seven minutes later.

“Wee Rysey’s a great player and we’ve got quite good a link up. Obviously I’ve also assisted him with a couple of goals when me and him were playing up front and he’s assisted me twice tonight.

“I’m happy for him and I’m also happy for John McGinn to get that goal. He deserved that for the way he’s been playing.”

As comfortable as they could have hoped for against a team that out-played them in June’s World Cup play-off, manager Steve Clarke had opted to start Che Adams and Dykes together that night and with a win necessary to take Scotland to the top of their Nations League group, he was not willing to do the same this time.

But frustration built as chance after chance went a-begging,

“I was disappointed to be on the bench, obviously,” said the striker who has now scored eight international goals, six of them in his last seven games for the country.

“The manager said to make sure I tried to impact the game. I just tried to make sure we kept up the intensity. Me and Ryan did that when we came on and, all in all, it was a good performance from everyone.

Scotland's Lyndon Dykes celebrates with Ryan Fraser after scoring to make it 2-0 during their UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine at Hampden Park. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“If I am not playing, I’m p****d off. I want to play every game, but it is the manager’s decision and Che has been outstanding. We’ve got good competition there, I came on and did what I could and we’ll see what happens.”

He is now hoping to get the nod against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

“Me and the manager have had a great relationship since I came into the squad and those two goals will remind him what I can do!

“After the last game against Ukraine he’s probably gone back and watched it 100 times to see what he could change for this one and what he can impact. He’s done amazing work to give us information on what he wanted to do and I’m happy that it worked for him. He obviously went back and did that and we did it for him. It was good management.”

Admitting it has been a trying season in front of goal, scoring just once in his 10 Championship appearances for QPR, against Ukraine Dykes became the first Scottish substitute to score a brace since Chris Burke in May 2006.

“I’m a striker and you’re going to get into positions and sometimes you miss them, but you have to keep trying to get the ball in the back of the net.