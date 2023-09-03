Already under pressure after amassing zero points so far this season, there is further bad news for manager-less Hibs. Today’s opponents Aberdeen are just waiting to click into gear.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos applauds the home fans after Thursday night's defeat to BK Hacken in the Europa League play-off round (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

That is according to Kelle Roos at least, and he should know. The Aberdeen goalkeeper watched his team create – and waste, it must be said – a succession of chances against BK Hacken on Thursday evening at Pittodrie as they dropped into the Conference League.

Although no goalkeeper in the world could have saved Ibrahim Sadiq’s opener that flew into the corner after 13 minutes, Roos later got a closer look at the reasons why the hosts ultimately failed to build on a battling 2-2 draw in the first leg in Sweden. Defensive failings as well as lack of cutting edge cost Aberdeen. However, Roos believes there is enough evidence to suggest the team’s season is waiting to ignite after a slightly underwhelming start. Like Hibs, Aberdeen are without a Premiership win in three outings. They have at least earned two points with draws against Livingston and St Mirren, the latter thanks to a late penalty equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That fighting spirit was again on display against Hacken. Aberdeen looked set to complete a second two-goal comeback in seven days before the concession of a needless penalty took the tie away from Barry Robson’s much-changed side. The manager has made 12 new signings this summer. It was always going to take time to gel. Roos is adamant the quality has improved. “I think it’s for everyone to see,” he said. “Everyone is pulling in the same direction. We’ve got a great group, we’ve added to that with good guys and good players. So I think we will mould together quickly and we’ll be OK.”

Five new signings featured in the starting XI against Hacken, one of whom, Richard Jensen, was making his full debut. “We’ve got all the products in there, we’ve just got to bring it together,” said Roos. “There are a lot of new players. We are adapting to each other as fast as we can.

“I think that’s going really well at times," he added. “Sometimes there are still little things we need to clean up so we don’t give away such big chances.”

Hibs remain a work-in-progress too. New players are bedding-in and presenting more of a challenge is the fact the manager who signed them has since left. Lee Johnson paid the price for three successive league defeats at the start of the season. Roos is unmoved by their plight. “Listen, I don’t want to be talking about anyone else,” he said. “If we make sure we do the right things (when) we’re back at home in this brilliant stadium we can cause them problems.”

Aberdeen also hope they can give Eintracht Frankfurt, HJK Helsinki and PAOK, who they have been drawn against in Group G of the Conference League, something to think about. “It’s a very special stadium and we know we have this army behind us all the time,” he said, with reference to the fans. “It can be key on European nights.”