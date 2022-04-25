'I am not the manager' - Dundee United star's 'we need to do better' message in European hunt

It was an assessment about the collective after United failed to win in the league for the third time running, this time against Hearts, losing 3-2 at Tannadice.

The striker cut a frustrated figure and was at a loss to explain what has been going wrong, as the team passed up a fine opportunity to take a big step towards European football.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am not the manager, he'll need to assess it, we’re just trying to carry out the game plan," he said. “We just need to get our head down and to work hard.

“There isn’t much I can say and I don’t really want to say too much in the heat of the moment, but we need to do better.”

“We need to sit down as a team to see what we can do better. I don’t really have the answers just now. It is a bit too soon for me.”

Watt was keen not to pinpoint any certain area, knowing improvement needs to come as part of the collective as he sought not to think about European football. Simply, focusing on winning games.

“You don’t defend as a five or a six," he said. “You defend as a full team and that is the full 11 and not just the players at the back.

Tony Watt was at a loss to explain Dundee United's defeat to Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“Self-reflection as I always say is the main thing because I can see what I have done wrong and what I can do better and then as a team.

“We have had chances to score again and we could tighten up when we lose. We need to sort things out.

“We are all close and tight. We are a good group of lads but we can say things in the dressing room to each other because we are professional.”